Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,627 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

