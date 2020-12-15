Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYV. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.30.

NYSE:LYV opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $72,497,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.