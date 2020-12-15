Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $357.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.04. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

