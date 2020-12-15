Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Lufax alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of LU stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lufax (LU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.