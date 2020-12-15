Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Lyft stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Lyft has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

