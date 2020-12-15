Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Office Properties Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

