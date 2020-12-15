Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Veritiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veritiv by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritiv by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Veritiv by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

VRTV opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.90 million, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

