Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 287,522 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 571,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.