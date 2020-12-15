Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,115 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $989.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,127 shares of company stock worth $574,101. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

