Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,361 Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Village Super Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,132 shares of company stock valued at $76,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $490.14 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.