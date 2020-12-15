Matarin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,859 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,859 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.10 million, a PE ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.33. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $431,769.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,393.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $36,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,113 shares of company stock worth $3,048,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

