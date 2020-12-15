Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $452,000 in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,476 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Busey as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Busey by 61.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Busey by 456.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

