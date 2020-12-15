Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $659,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 198,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $335,058. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

