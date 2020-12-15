Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $721,000 in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercer International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Mercer International Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

