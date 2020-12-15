Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $759,000 in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Tivity Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter worth about $2,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 149,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 185.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 430.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 85,955 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

TVTY stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

