Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Telenav as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Telenav during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 426.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 263,871 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Telenav, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

