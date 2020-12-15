Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of BJ’s Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $723.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.