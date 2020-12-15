Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,808 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,620.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 529,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 315,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 271,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.