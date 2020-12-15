Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,266 shares of company stock valued at $458,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

