Matarin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 19.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metropolitan Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NYSE:MCB opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $276.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

