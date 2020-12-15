Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

