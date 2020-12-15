Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 92,745 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPRE opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.12. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

