Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 225.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

