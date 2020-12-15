Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Photronics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 61.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Photronics by 74.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

