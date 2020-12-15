Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 82.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 77.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Powell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

POWL opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $341.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.