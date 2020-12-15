MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $59,834.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,415,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,279,188.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,839,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,912 shares of company stock valued at $857,405. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 322,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 98,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

