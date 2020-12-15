Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,406 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.