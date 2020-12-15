Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,800 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

