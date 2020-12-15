Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 56.1% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

The Boeing stock opened at $228.62 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

