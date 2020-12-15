Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

MBIN opened at $27.85 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

