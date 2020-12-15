MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $205.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of MKSI opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $158.08.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

