Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

