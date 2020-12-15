Nectar (NEC) Price Tops $0.18

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Nectar has a market cap of $28.99 million and $13,146.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.41 or 1.00229030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00027098 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018633 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00068998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

