Needham & Company LLC Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $118.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

