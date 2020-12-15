NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NTGR opened at $36.54 on Friday. NETGEAR has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $564,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,146.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,592 shares of company stock worth $3,229,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

