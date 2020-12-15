NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NXGN stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

