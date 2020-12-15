NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered NGL Energy Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $364.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.21.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

