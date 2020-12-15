Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

