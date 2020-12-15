Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Critical Comparison

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Novanta alerts:

81.4% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Novanta and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 3 0 0 2.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.16%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $626.10 million 6.91 $40.77 million $2.14 57.51 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Risk & Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Axion Power International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.