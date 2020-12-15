Nvwm LLC Acquires 13,174 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15,142.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after buying an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after buying an additional 2,669,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.