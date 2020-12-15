Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 6,786 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 815.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 247,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.55.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

