Nvwm LLC Has $582,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $452.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $471.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.71 and a 200 day moving average of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

