Nvwm LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nvwm LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,882,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,723.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.