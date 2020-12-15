Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:ODC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.67%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $87,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,104 shares of company stock valued at $117,344. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

