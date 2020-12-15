Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

OIS stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 129.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 45.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

