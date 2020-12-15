Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after buying an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 315,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after buying an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 90,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

