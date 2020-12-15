Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.35.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.