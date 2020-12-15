Perpetual Ltd Acquires 549 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

