Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The New York Times by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the second quarter worth $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

