Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,300 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $159.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. BidaskClub downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

